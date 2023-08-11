Gladys Coffin

Gladys Coffin, 97, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 14, 2023, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars.