Marlene L. Zieser Blackburn, 88, of Tyndall, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in St. Leo’s Cemetery in Tyndall.