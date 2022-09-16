Nilus James Schaefer, age 77 of Scotland, SD passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
His funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Scotland. Interment will be in St. George Catholic Cemetery, Scotland.
Nilus was born Wednesday, July 11, 1945, to Rudolph and Linda (Hinzman) Schaefer at Avon, SD. He served 4 years in the Army National Guard. He attained a histology degree.
Nilus met his true love, Margene Ann Novak, who was attending Mount Marty College in Yankton. They were married December 27, 1966, and were blessed with three children, Todd, Tracy and David. The couple lived in Omaha, NE and Keokuk, IA, before returning to Scotland to raise their family.
Nilus was employed for 41 years at Kolberg-Pioneer in Yankton, SD. He also served three consecutive 1-year terms on the Scotland School Board.
Nilus enjoyed life to the fullest. He especially loved spending time with his beloved Margene. They traveled many places together, including bus tours and cruises, always bringing souvenirs back for their grandchildren. During the summer they enjoyed MN Twins games, fishing and camping with family and friends. Nilus loved following the MN Vikings, SDSU Jackrabbits and Kansas Jayhawks.
Nilus was proud of his family, especially the grandchildren. Most recently he could be seen proudly sharing photos of his great grandchild, Dominic. He was also an “adopted grandpa” to the many children Margene babysat over the years.
Although we will miss Nilus greatly, we take comfort in knowing that he and Margene are together again.
Nilus is survived by his children, Todd (Kayleen) Schaefer of Saginaw, TX, Tracy (Wes) Chambers of Yankton, SD and David (Lisa) Schaefer of Brookings, SD; grandchildren, Savannah (Dalton), Connor (Kate), Audrey, Emily, Lauren, Brayden, Isabella, Emma and Caitlyn (Matty); great-grandson, Dominic; sister, Shirley (Keith) Jurrens of Shelby, NE; brother, Larry Schaefer of New Smyrna Beach, FL and sisters-in-law Elois Schaefer of Minnesota and Agnes Winckler of Tyndall.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margene; brothers, Raymond, Junior (Lila), Henry and Dwayne (both in infancy); sisters, Verna (Lavern) Berndt and Betty Strohfus.
