Joan M. Suing, 88, of St. Helena, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center, Hartington, Nebraska.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena with the Rev. Fr. Eric Olsen as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the church with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service and Holy Rosary. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Joan’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory of Yankton.
