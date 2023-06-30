Douglas Morse

Douglas L. Morse, 75, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, South Dakota, where he had been living since November 2021.

Douglas (Doug) was born March 18, 1948, in Vermillion, South Dakota, to Warren and Fern (Marcotte) Morse. He was number 3 of 6 children. In 1951, the family moved to the Panama Canal Zone where Doug attended Canal Zone schools and graduated from Balboa High School in 1966. He then joined the apprenticeship program and became a Plumber/Pipe Fitter for the US Navy. Doug remained in the Panama Canal Zone working at Rodman Naval Station from 1968 to 1974. He relocated to Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego, California, from 1974 to 1988. He and his wife then spent 1988 to 1991 in Guantanamo Bay Cuba Naval Base where he served as Mechanical Systems Planner/Estimator. From 1991 until his retirement in 2001 they lived in Grand Bay, Alabama, and Doug worked as a Quality Assurance Evaluator in Pascagoula Navy Base in Mississippi. Doug had a stroke in 2012 and moved up to Vermillion, South Dakota, to be near family.