Kristie Taylor

Kristie Lynn Taylor, age 53, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Thursday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Kristie Lynn Taylor was born December 21, 1969, in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, to Robert and Judy (Bieber) Schnaible. She grew up in Blaine, Minnesota, and graduated from Blaine High School in 1988. She then attended the University of Minnesota where she studied music and piano. She joined the United States Army in 1989 and became a Morse Code Specialist and worked for NSA at Ft. Meade, Maryland. She married while she was in the army and had her first son, Montrell Earl Koonce, in 1991. She was honorably discharged and then joined the Baltimore Police Department in 1994 and retired as a Detective in 2005. She married Robert Taylor in 2003 and together had twins, Anabelle Lynn and Nicholas Dwayne, in 2005. She worked as a secretary at Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Maryland, where they raised their three children. She then worked as a dispatcher for the Bel Air Police Department in Harford County, Maryland, until moving to Yankton in 2016 where she worked at the Yankton High School as the Assistant Activities Director. She recently took a job with the University of South Dakota as an Accounting Assistant.
Kristie was a strong willed, independent, adventurous woman who always wanted to help people and was always full of advice. She had a beautiful smile and was also very creative, whether it was playing the piano, singing, performing in plays, going to the theater, making crafts, or sewing. She enjoyed planning for everything, down to the smallest detail. She enjoyed gardening with her mother, her yearly trips with her girlfriends, and attending sporting events with her husband. Her pride and joy were her three children and she loved being involved in their lives and supported them in whatever they wanted to do. She was so excited to add a daughter-in-law into her family. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Taylor of Yankton, South Dakota; three children: Montrell (Marissa Fish) Koonce of Abingdon, Maryland; Anabelle Taylor of Yankton and Nicholas Taylor of Yankton; parents, Robert and Judy Schnaible of Yankton; father and mother-in-law, Walter and Veronica Taylor of Rocky Top, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Bill Taylor of Armada, Michigan, niece, Abby Taylor and nephew, Cole Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and sister, Laura.
