Kristie Taylor

Kristie Taylor

Kristie Lynn Taylor, age 53, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Thursday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.