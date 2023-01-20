Arlen Jensen, 90 of Viborg, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, SD.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Spring Valley Lutheran Church, rural Viborg with burial with military honors at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 24 at the Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel, Viborg, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Pioneer Memorial Foundation, Viborg Community Foundation or Spring Valley Lutheran.
Arlen Harvey Jensen was born on October 22, 1932, near Freeman, SD to Harvey P. and Gladys C. (Sorensen) Jensen. After graduating from Hurley High School in 1951, he served in the US Air Force as a cryptographer in Lake Charles, LA, French Morocco and Puerto Rico.
On May 30, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marlis Olson and she joined him during most of his military service. After his discharge in 1956 he began farming and continued doing so for 54 years. They moved into Viborg in 1999, when he semi-retired, continuing to farm until 2010.
Arlen was a member of Spring Valley Lutheran Church since 1940, served as a trustee and the cemetery sexton, board member of the rural school board and the Viborg School board, on the executive board for Pioneer Memorial, Viborg Community Foundation Board, Pioneer Memorial Foundation Board and the Hurley American Legion.
He enjoyed traveling and watching his children and grandchildren participate in school activities as well as having coffee with friends and swapping stories.
Grateful for having shared his life are his 3 children, Craig (Jill) Jensen, Kristi (Mark) Johnson and Kari (Chris) Novak; 9 grandchildren, Amanda Bruns, Aaron Jensen, Heather (Danny) Morrison, Tyler (Brenna) Novak, Sydney (Levi) Blaine, Brandy (Tony) McCuen, Derek (Steph) Johnson and Jessie (Grant) Rahm; and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marlis of 60 years in 2012, grandsons in infancy and his brother Delmer.
Commented