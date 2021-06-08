Myrtle M. Gudahl, 90, of Yankton passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the United Church of Christ (Congregational) Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Livestreaming of Myrtle’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
