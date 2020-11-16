Lawrence E. “Larry’ Stepanek, 91, of Yankton passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.
Private family memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Tabor, with Military graveside rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Larry’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented