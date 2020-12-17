Daniel John Wiederrich, age 71, passed away from complications due to COVID-19 Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 18 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp. The family requests that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.
Daniel John Wiederrich was born Wednesday, February 16, 1949 to Darrel and Delores (Wittmeier) Wiederrich at Scotland, South Dakota. He was baptized by Rev. Walter Odenbach at Immanuel Reformed Church rural Tripp. He was later confirmed at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp. Dan was a 1967 graduate of Tripp High School. Following high school graduation, Dan attended Southern State College at Springfield, SD driving his new 1968 Road Runner, where he received a 2-year automotive class degree.
His love of cars and racing prompted him to build a few cars to race circle track at Scotland, Lake Andes, Corsica, Mitchell and occasionally Wagner. Over the years Dan drove a water delivery truck, was a welder for JW Kerslake Railroad Salvage for a while and occasionally drove truck for Trail King, all while helping out on the family farm.
Dan began custom combining locally in the early 1970s. Beginning in 1974, Dan teamed up with his cousin Leonard Stulc, custom combining from Oklahoma to North Dakota. After a hail storm at the farm, brother Jay joined the crew in Kansas, working their way north each season for 28 years. During this time they also continued farming. Following the death of their father in 2001, Dan and Jay quit custom combining and expanded the family farm by raising row crops, cattle and sheep, which is how they still operate today.
Dan’s passion for race cars and car shows allowed him to travel and meet many interesting people. Dan’s smile and friendly personality helped him easily make friends wherever he went.
Dan is survived by his two brothers, Jay and his wife Trish of rural Tripp and Doug and his wife Cheryl of Blue Springs, Missouri; niece Jennifer of Salt Lake City, Utah; nephew Joshua of Silverthorne, Colorado; many friends and cousins.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents Darrel and Delores and his grandparents.
