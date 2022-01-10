Patricia Genevieve Wermers of Yankton, SD passed away on January 9, 2022, in Fremont, NE with her family at her side. Funeral Services and Burial will be on a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery, alongside her beloved husband Kenny.
Patricia (Pat) was born to Frank and Marie (Wieger) Kloiber Dec. 31, 1939. On Nov. 21, 1957 she married Kenneth L. Wermers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston, SD. Ken and Pat were blessed with 5 children: Gregory Lee, Gordon James, Randall Joseph, Julie Lynn, and Leslie Marie.
Pat attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Parkston and Parkston High School. She went on to further her education at Southern State College in Springfield after her children were all in school. She received an Associate’s Degree of Business and Secretarial Science in 1974. Pat was employed as the secretary to Headmaster Kenyon Cull at St. Mary’s Boarding School for Indian Girls in Springfield, SD for 11 years until the school’s closing. She then worked at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield for 11 years until her retirement in 1998. Ken and Pat were members of St. Vincent Catholic Church.
Ken and Pat moved to Yankton, SD in 2011 to further enjoy their retirement. Ken and Pat enjoyed boating, bicycling, and traveling in their motor home for a number of years, visiting family and friends, and seeing the country. During their travels, they experienced the fun of volunteering as campground hosts in Manatee Springs State Park In Florida and John Pennekamp State Park in Key Largo and at Maroon Bells National Recreation Area in Aspen, CO. They were also fortunate to take two extensive trips throughout Europe, while daughter Julie lived in Germany.
Pat is survived by her 5 children: Greg (Diane) of Fremont, NE, Gordie (Amy) of Rapid City, Randy of Belle Fourche, Julie of Belle Fourche, and Leslie (Scott) Schuurmans of Tyndall. Twelve grandchildren: Peggy Wermers, Jenny Martinez, and Adam (Brittney) Wermers, Kristen Gilbery and Macee and Maloree Lamphear, Tony Luke and Susan Luke. Jaclyn (Keith) Dvoracek of Tyndall SD, Kendal Kappeler of Dallas, Tx, Brittany (Tyler) Van Winkle of Tyndall, SD, and Paige Schuurmans of Seattle Wash. She also had many Great-Grandchildren!
She is also survived by her sister-in-law Marilyn Kloiber of Washington, brothers-in-law Ronald (Sherri) Wermers of Berthoud CO, Roger (Joyce) Wermers of Estelline SD, Thomas (Rhona) Wermers of Aurora CO, sisters-in-law Peg Wermers of Mitchell, SD, Ruth Corner of Fenton MI, Carol (Dick) Reger of Hibbing MN, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, her grandparents, 3 brothers: Frances who died in infancy, Leonard, and Ronald, and sister and brother-in-law Lucille and Vern Wermers, nephews Chuck and Dan Wermers, and Mike Kloiber, her in-laws Tony and Ruth Wermers, and brothers-in-law Paul Wermers and Richard Corner.
January 11, 2022
