Maureen Vellek, age 80, of Tyndall and formerly of Menno, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Menno Olivet Care Center.
Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17th at the Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall. Burial will be in the Czechs National Cemetery at Scotland.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service, Saturday morning at the Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall.
Maureen Kathryn was born February 15, 1940 to Phillip and Minnie Heer in Menno SD. She went to school in Menno and graduated in 1958. Maureen went to Southern State Teacher’s College and graduated with a certificate. She then taught country school for 6 years.
Maureen married Robert Hauck of Tyndall SD on June 26, 1964. They had 1 son and 1 daughter born to this union. Robert died of cancer in 1970.
Maureen moved back to Menno, SD where she worked as a teacher’s aide, a secretary for Northwestern, and also worked in the assessment office at Hutchinson County during this time.
Maureen married Robert S. Vellek on November 23, 1977. They moved to a farm near Tyndall, SD, where they farmed together until they retired in 2011. They enjoyed spending Saturday nights uptown socializing with friends. Maureen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Maureen and Robert S. entered the Menno-Olivet Care Center in January of 2013. There, she never lost her unique sense of humor nor her feistiness at times. She will be greatly missed by all that came to know her!
Grateful for having shared her life are one son, Robert (Patricia) Hauck of Gretna, NE; one daughter, Kathryn (Derek) Kothe of Sioux Falls, SD; 6 grandchildren, Michael (Mandi) Hauck of Omaha, Ne; Christopher (fiancé Mikayla) Hauck of Bennington, Ne; Emily Hauck and special friend Kaelin Munson of Gretna, Ne; Chelsea (Mathew) Hopkins of Sioux Falls, SD; Makayla Kothe of Sioux Falls, SD; Allison Kothe of Sioux Falls, SD; 4 great grandchildren with 1 more on the way; one brother, Lemar (Vi) Heer of Lincolnshire, Il.
Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 16, 2020
