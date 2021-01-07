Norma June Penlerick, 83, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Darren Timberlake officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Monday morning, at church, from 9 a.m. until service time.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
