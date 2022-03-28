Donald Morris Jacobsen, 87, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with Pastor Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.