Stella Nusz

Stella Marjorie (Harnisch) Nusz, age 102, of Menno, SD, passed away early Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Salem Reformed Church, Menno, SD, with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.