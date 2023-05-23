Stella Nusz

Stella was born to Herman F. and Lydia Zeeb Harnisch, March 22, 1921, in Menno and passed away May 21, 2023, in Menno.
At three, her family moved to the farm eight miles east of Menno, one-half mile west of Meridian Corner. Her formal education started in a one-room rural schoolhouse, Independence, District 86. She completed high school at Freeman Academy. Stella continued her education at Southern State Normal College in Springfield, South Dakota. After teaching for four years in the same rural school, she went back to Springfield for her two-year course. After graduation, Stella taught in Watertown Grade School until Sam’s return from the service.
One summer break, Stella worked in a war factory operating a machine which produced airplane rivets. Sam A. Nusz, while home on a short leave from the Army, proposed; they were married the next day, January 30, 1944. Stella continued to teach until Sam returned from the military, at which time they moved to her family farm.
Stella was a dedicated farm wife and mother. Baking was a pleasure for Stella: She enjoyed baking and sharing cookies, bars, cakes, kuchen, rolls, buns and bread. A favorite Christmas tradition was baking cookies (barrels full, according to Sam) and delivering plates to area people.
Stella was also active in the community. She served as a Girls 4-H leader; taught Sunday, Bible and confirmation school; and served on a number of committees, including the Cancer Society, various church groups, fund raising for the Menno-Olivet Care Center, and Menno Heritage Museum.
Stella had a passion for history. She wrote “Sam’s Story, South Dakota Through WWII Europe.” She helped compile “The Philipp Nusz and Katharina Mettler Family History,” “The Fred and Caroline Harnish Family History” and “Menno, First 100 Years.” Family books included genealogical records, true stories and experiences as Stella felt it important for descendants to understand the variety and uniqueness of their ancestors.
Stella enjoyed reading a variety of books and publications. The radio or television were on at all times tuned into cooking or news programs. Above all, Stella had many friends, and had a genuine interest in people. She enjoyed visiting with everyone. Stella was overheard telling people they could call anytime before midnight. Her children were often surprised, in her later years, by her knowledge and memories of friends and relatives.
Stella was preceded in death by husband Sam; her parents, Herman F. and Lydia Harnisch; sisters, Evelyn Diede, Leah Harnisch, and Amanda Grosz; and one great-grandchild, Owen Nusz.
Survivors are two sons: Philip (Kennis) Nusz, Jeffrey (Linda) Nusz: daughter: Norma (Cliff) Nusz Chandler; ten grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Commented