Joseph Foxhoven

Joseph A. Foxhoven, age 81, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska, with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Constance, Nebraska, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 in Yankton, South Dakota. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 AM on Monday at the funeral home in Crofton.
Pallbearers are Marty Roesler, Mike Shutt, Darwin Brock, Arnie Burton, Shawn Thompson, and Jay Schroeder. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joseph A. Foxhoven was born January 17, 1941, in Crofton, Nebraska to Henry and Veronica (Feldhacker) Foxhoven. He attended country school, worked on the farm and also worked for other area farmers growing up. At age 21, he joined the army and volunteered for the draft in February 1963. He was assigned to the 3rd infantry division and was stationed in Germany. While in Germany, he met Renate and her son Andreas. He reenlisted for three more years and received orders for duty in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma and worked as a mechanics teacher. He then sent a plane ticket to Renate for her and Andreas to join him at Ft. Sill. They were married on September 24, 1966, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska. Joe then returned to his duty at Ft. Sill and five months later received his orders to serve in Vietnam. He served in Vietnam from 1967-1968 and was honorably discharged on July 1, 1986, with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
After the war, he returned to Crofton, and worked for Hap Rhian at Rhian Oil. During this time, he received his GED at Yankton High School in 1971. He joined the Army National Guard, the Yankton VFW Post 791, and the American Legion in Yankton. Joe started his own business, Joe’s Auto & Truck Repair on North Broadway in Yankton until moving the business to South Yankton. He later began working for Fox Run Quick Lube in Yankton which he continued until his retirement in 1992.
Joe was a hard-working, generous man who would never say no to anyone and would often work on cars for people at his home. He enjoyed working on stock cars and being on the pit crew during races. He loved being outdoor working on his yard or going for rides with his fur-babies in his Jeep with the top down. He loved his family most of all and loved being with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his five children: Andreas Foxhoven of Burbank, South Dakota; Monica Foxhoven (Bill Bamsey) of Yankton, South Dakota; Susan Foxhoven (Jerrold Biel) of Yankton; James (Kim) Foxhoven of Yankton; and Thomas Foxhoven (Sheila Henningfeld) of Sioux City, Iowa; 12 grandchildren: Sheena, Joshua, Alexandra; McKenzie, Madison, Jaycie, Derrick, Brody, Carsyn, Cassidy, Erica, and Dustin; 12 great grandchildren: Carter, Johnny, Juliana, Cooper, Trey, Harper, Maverick, Miles, Archie, Brooklyn, Vivien and Aspyn; as well as three sisters: Beatrice Poppe, JoAnn Poppe and Darlene (Konrad) Maibaum.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Roseline Gubbels and Angeline Ryan; and five brothers: Art, Henry, Gerald, Danny and Damien Foxhoven and best friend, Dorthea Swift.
