Joseph Foxhoven
Courtesy Photo

Joseph A. Foxhoven, age 81, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska, with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Constance, Nebraska, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 in Yankton, South Dakota. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 AM on Monday at the funeral home in Crofton.