1966-2021
Kerry Jeanne Doyle and her twin, Christopher John, were born in Deadwood, SD on Nov. 11, 1966 to Jack and Lois Doyle of Lead, SD. She was named for County Kerry in Ireland, from where her grandparents emigrated, and in honor of her godmother, Jeanne Joyce Blide.
Throughout her life, Kerry shared her home with her parents, who — along with six older siblings — helped her face the many challenges that arose as a result of a brain injury at birth. Kerry inspired her family with her confidence, wisdom, determination and can-do spirit. Cerebral palsy shaped her life, but it did not define her.
A woman of deep faith, Kerry incorporated Bible reading and prayer into her daily life and treasured being a member of the St. Agnes parish community. As an Oblate of the Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton, SD, Kerry promised to dedicate herself to God, according to the Rule of St. Benedict.
Kerry’s smile lit up the room. She will be remembered for her friendliness, sense of humor, and exceptional memory for faces and events. She loved connecting and conversing with people and following the lives of her beloved nieces and nephews. And she was passionate about current events, politics and sports.
Her 50-year love of Coyote athletics began when her father was hired as a basketball coach at the University of South Dakota. Friendships with USD coaches, players and fans brought Kerry a deep sense of belonging and fulfillment, and she closely followed the teams’ fortunes, wherever she was.
Kerry passed away in Encinitas, CA, on July 11, 2021, just 23 days after a diagnosis of brain cancer.
She was preceded in death by her father; uncles Dennis Doyle, Joseph O’Connor and James Riley; and cousin Darren Doyle.
Survivors include her mother; siblings Mary Doyle, Anne (Hal) Rosner, Lisa Reynolds, and Dan (Karen) Doyle of San Diego and Michael (Dixie) Doyle and Chris (Beth) Doyle of Rapid City; and 14 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by four aunts, an uncle, and 15 cousins, including her dear friend and cousin Lynn Cooper.
Guests are invited to wear red to a celebration of Kerry’s life on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in the DakotaDome’s Dome Club, starting at 4 p.m., with prayer and sharing at 5:30.
A funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, at St. Agnes Church will livestream on facebook.com/hansenfuneral. On Friday, Sept. 3, the ashes will be interred at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at Rimrock Church.
Memorial gifts may be directed to either the Jack Doyle Scholarship fund for USD student-athletes (via goyotes.com/doyle) or St. Agnes Church.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 27, 2021
Commented