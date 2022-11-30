Clifford Groseth Nov 30, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clifford G. Groseth, 88, of Yankton, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full Time and Part-Time Pharmacy Technicians & Clerks - HyVee 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles‘Keeping His Smile Alive’Larry VellekCity Officials Announce Measures To Address Potential Leak At Duck PondMicah EricksonNames Released In Hutchinson County Fatal CrashYankton’s Minerva’s Restaurant ClosesJames KuchtaDaily Record: ArrestsOffering A Helping HandKenneth Lockman Images CommentedIs ‘Save Our Democracy’ The New ‘Russia Collusion’? (196)Letter: Courage Vs. Fear (28)Letter: ‘Danger’ For Disabled Veterans (26)For Conservatives, Silver Linings From Last Week’s Election (20)Letter: Fighting Inflation (19)Don’t Miss Out On Veterans Day (18)Letter: A Titanic Choice (16)Letter: A Contrast Of Methods (11)Social Studies Standards Meaningful, Empowering (10)Holiday Accident (9)Letter: The Lure Of Power (9)Spanish Counseling Program And Outreach (9)Letter: What You Need To Know (7)Letter: October Blood Donations (7)Bringing ‘United’ Back To The States (7)Letter: Bigger Perspective (6)IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain (6)Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting (6)Smith Makes His Case To Yankton Voters (5)Noem Revs Up Yankton Voters To Rally Support For Tuesday’s Election (4)The Reasons For Veterans Day (4)Incoming SD Secretary Of State Looks To Hand-Count Ballots, Audit Each Election (4)South Dakota Economic Talk And Our Economic Issues (3)Letter: Democracy Won (3)Briest To Veterans: ‘Tell Your Stories’ (2)Wagner Grocer Offers Views On Rural Hunger (2)Letter: What Experts Say (2)Letter: Drug Dogs (2)Letter: Election Thoughts (2)City Names Task Force For SAC (2)WNAX And A Century Of Service (1)Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church (1)‘A Bridge For A Bridge’ (1)Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike (1)When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water (1)Update: Suspect Appears In Court For Yankton Woman's Death (1)The Peace Of Veterans Day (1)Food Tax Repeal And The Possible Details (1)Looking Westward (1)Letter: NENCAP Implements Veteran Program (1)COVID Update for Nov. 9, 2022: SD Sees 13 New Deaths, Including 1 In Union County (1)Gabby Petito’s family files wrongful death suit against Moab (1)Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre (1)Update 12:38 p.m.: Yankton Woman Found Dead; Man Arrested (1)Mopping Up A Field Fire (1)New Faces Emerge In Local Races (1)Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented