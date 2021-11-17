Faron Iron Hawk, 68, of Lake Andes, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial is in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty.

Wake services began Wednesday at the White Swan Center.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.