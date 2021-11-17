Faron Iron Hawk Nov 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Faron Iron Hawk, 68, of Lake Andes, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial is in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty. Wake services began Wednesday at the White Swan Center.Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom house for rent $500/month. 3-bedroom house for $700/month. Call Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Jailer - Yankton County Sheriff's Office 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTina JensenNames Released In Clay County Fatal CrashAngela MonclovaShooting Suspect Back In CourtRoger EickhoffAG’s Office Joins Scotland Murder CaseLaurie (Bierle) WrightTrio Of Gazelles Sign To Compete CollegiatelyAlleged Scotland Shooter Makes Second Court AppearanceDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (20)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Memories Of The Surge (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Wake Up, America! (9)Letter: A Return To Values? (8)Letter: Restroom Access (8)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: Boundaries (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
