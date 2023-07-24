Deborah Klasi

Deborah “Debbie” Ann Dose was born on September 23, 1950, in Yankton, SD, to Michael and Florence (Petrik) Dose. She passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls at the age of 72.

Her Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with family present for Visitation an hour prior to the service.