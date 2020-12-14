George Thomas Lemmer Jr., 91, formerly of Redfield, SD, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Bethesda Nursing Home in Aberdeen, SD.
A private, family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Redfield on Thursday, December 17 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Cemetery.
The Mass will be live-streamed to the funeral home’s website under George’s obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield. (www.hykefuneralhome.com)
George Thomas Lemmer, Jr. was born on March 18, 1929, in Huron, SD to George, Sr. and Mathilda (Kreuser) Lemmer. He attended grade school at St. Martin’s Elementary School in Huron. He graduated from Huron Public High School in 1946. He married Aliene Fleming on October 25, 1950, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Redfield, SD.
In addition to his roles as husband and father, George was a farmer, initially working on a farm near Lake Byron and then west of Redfield. In 1959, he was named Outstanding Young Farmer in Spink County. George raised dairy, beef cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens. Many of these animals were shown by his children in 4-H in both Spink County and at the SD State Fair. George was one of the first in the area to plant sunflowers and soybeans, saying you should never be afraid to change. George also planted a 3-acre garden, which included a huge strawberry patch and 250 tomato plants. After retiring from farming, he and Aliene worked summers at Adventureland near Des Moines, Iowa and wintered in southern Texas. George enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing dominoes and cards, and listening to Mollie B polka programs. He enjoyed traveling and visiting with family and friends.
George’s faith was very important to him. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, serving the local council for over 70 years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight. He also held offices locally and at the state level, including as State Treasurer from 1973-1975 and as State Deputy from 1975-1977. George’s family was named SD KC Family of the Year in 1993.
George is survived by four sons: Paul (Rosanne) of Redfield, SD; David of Ft. Pierre, SD; Jim (Diana) of Oshkosh, WI; Steve (Tamara) of Norwood, MN; and four daughters: Sister Corinne, OSB of Yankton, SD; Mary (Larew) Goehring of Aberdeen, SD; Christine of Mitchell, SD, and Teresa (Peter) Hassing of Wells, MN. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, his sister Delores (Ted) Wipf, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Aliene, his parents, his brother William, his sister Lucille, and an infant sister, Mary Laura.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial to St. Bernard Catholic Church, Redfield.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 15, 2020
