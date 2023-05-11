Duane Benson

Duane Dewey Benson, 63 of Hurley, died on May 9, 2023, at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Viborg.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Harmony Presbyterian Church, Hurley.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 2:08 am
Visitation will be from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at the church, with a Prayer Service starting at 6:30-7:00 p.m.
Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Duane Dewey Benson was born on October 13, 1959, at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD to Boyd and Donna (Hyronimus) Benson. He grew up in the Hurley, SD area where he graduated from Hurley High School in 1977. On November 10, 1979, he was united in marriage to Lori Larsen in Hurley. Over the years he worked as a welder, drove truck, worked at the stockyards and farmed. Being civic minded, Duane was very active in the Hurley community, the Harmony Presbyterian Church and never missed an activity that his children were involved in at school.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lori; his children: Greg, Carly (Eric) Skonhovd, and Caitlin (Charlie) Olinger; a daughter-in-law, Thresha Benson; 8 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ainslee, Dax, Sadie, Josie, Kylie, Lyndie and Remi; his sisters, Connie Benson (Carey), and Cindy (Tim) Graham; and a sister-in-law, Lisa (Stephan) Cotting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Daniel; and a brother-in-law, Lorin Larsen.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 12, 2023
