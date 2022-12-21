Celia Miner

Celia Miner

Celia Suzanne (Fritts) Miner, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota passed peacefully into Spirit on December 20, 2022, with her husband and daughters by her side. What a joyous heavenly reunion of the Fritts family (Stan, Blanche, Tom, and Nancy) it must have been.

Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at United Church of Christ (Congregational) in Yankton with Reverend Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan and Jerry Webber officiating. Private family burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery.