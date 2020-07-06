Marilyn Soland, age 89, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A private family burial will take place at State Line Cemetery in rural Harmony, Minnesota. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Marilyn was born May 5, 1931 in Winneshiek County, Iowa to Dwight and Emma (Easler) Hill. She grew up on a farm in Winnesheik County where she attended country school. Marilyn then graduated from Harmony High School in Harmony, Minnesota in 1949. On January 19, 1952, she married Donald “Bob” Soland. After their marriage, they farmed in Winneshiek County and Marilyn ran a very successful egg business. She raised chickens, hand washed every egg and delivered them to her customers. Bob died in 1997 and Marilyn continued to live on the farm until 2013 when she moved to Yankton to be with her daughter, Geena. Marilyn was very active in the Methodist Church while living in Iowa. She loved gardening, horses, and working in her flower beds. Marilyn also enjoyed walking and going for a drive in the side by side.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Geena (Mark) Stucky of Yankton; four grandchildren: Andrew Knode (Caycee Garland) of Vermillion, SD, Erica Knode (Tony Ensz) of Pueblo, CO, Amanda Knode (Jeremy Davis) also of Pueblo, and Brady Stucky of Lincoln, NE; and three great grandchildren: Kylah, Emma, and Luna Knode.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald “Bob” Soland; and sister, Millicent Milne.
