Ione Balentine

Ione M. Balentine, age 101 of Yankton, SD passed away late Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Scotland Good Samaritan Society, Scotland, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD.