Ione Balentine

Ione M. Balentine, age 101 of Yankton, SD passed away late Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Scotland Good Samaritan Society, Scotland, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD with a rosary at 6:45 p.m., followed by a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be Ione’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Chad Sedlacek, Brian Sedlacek, Randy Sedlacek, Angela Bitzer, Eric Sedlacek and Mason Sedlacek
Honorary pallbearers: Abbey Sedlacek, Ben Sedlacek, Charlie Sedlacek, Ashlyn Bitzer, Kenna Sedlacek, Caden Bitzer, Cole Sedlacek, Chase Bitzer and Luke Sedlacek
Ione was born February 28, 1921, in Salix, Iowa to August “Gus” Johnson and Hazel (Ryan) Johnson. She grew up in Yankton, Wagner, Lake Andes, Platte, and Huron where she graduated in 1939. She received a secretarial degree while living in Huron. Ione moved to San Diego, California with her family at the beginning of WWII where she worked for Hughes Aircraft. While there Ione met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Balentine, who was serving in the U.S. Navy. They married Feb 3, 1945, at Fort Snelling, Minnesota. Ione was a stay-at-home mom as they moved around the U.S. while Bob was in the Air Force before his retirement in 1963. They settled in Yankton near her family. Ione and Bob worked at Bauer Electric until their retirement in 1986. Ione remained in her home until 2021 with the help of family.
Ione loved her family. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, bowling, gardening, and being outside.
Ione is survived by her three children: Jim, Yankton; Colleen (Ken) Sedlacek, Tabor; Mike (Pam) Escanaba, MI; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, sister Mona, and her brother Verne.
