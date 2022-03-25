Patricia Joan “Pat” Brosz, 71, passed away from cancer on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Aurora South Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, while in hospice care.

Her cremains will be interred in a graveside memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Friedens Reformed Church Cemetery, in her hometown, Tripp, South Dakota.

Newcomer Funeral Home, Aurora, CO and Goglin Funeral Home, www.goglinfh.com, Tripp, SD are assisting with arrangements.