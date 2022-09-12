Larry Robert Lee, age 75, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach.
A Memorial Service will take place on September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Valley Lutheran Church in Rural Viborg with Pastor Maxwell Whitehead officiating. Visitation with family will take place after the service.
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home, Viborg, SD is assisting with service details.
Larry was born in Yankton, SD to the late Alvina (Pearson) and Oscar Lee. He was the oldest of four children. He grew up in the Viborg and Yankton area, graduating from Yankton High School in 1966. After high school, he joined the navy and had a long naval career until retiring in 1989. While in the Navy, he trained as an X-Ray Tech, Nuclear Medicine Tech, MRI Tech, and CT Scan Tech. He was stationed in the Norfolk or Portsmouth areas his whole career and served on the USS Independence CV-62, USS Vulcan AR-5, USS Saipan LHA-2, and also at the Naval Hospital. After retirement, he continued his career in MRI and CT-Scan working at Chesapeake General, Leigh Memorial, and retiring again from Virginia Beach General Hospital. Larry loved family, and enjoyed spending time with his late wife Marion, his daughters, and grandchildren, whether it was going out to eat, walking on the beach, hanging out at the pool or watching movies together. He also loved baseball (Baltimore Orioles or Washington Nationals), football (Green Bay Packers), fantasy baseball, and fantasy football. Larry found beauty in things around him. He was a gentle, loving, funny husband, dad, and grandpa, and will be dearly missed by his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Faydra Christensen (Todd) of Viborg, SD and Jodi Hope (Aaron Raeder) of Chesapeake, VA; his two granddaughters, Rachel and Zoey Christensen of Viborg, SD; his granddog, Presley; his siblings, Jim Lee of Yankton, SD, Peggy Schweitzer of Viborg, SD, and Linda Schweitzer (Roger) of Utica, SD; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Marion, his parents, and his son, Larry Robert Lee, Jr.
Commented