Kayleen Mary Kaiser age 55 of Fordyce, Nebraska died on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her residence in Fordyce after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, NE with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce, NE.
Visitation will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee on Friday from 5:00-7:00 pm with a vigil service at 7:00. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, NE.
Pallbearers will be her six brothers, Harold, Duane, Steve, Mark, Gary and Philip Zimmerman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mary Jean Zavadil, Patty Zavadil, Jeani Zavadil, Tracy Mueller, Rita Mueller, Dianne Becker, Lonna Lange, Sheryl Grone, Cheryl Schulte, Vicki Whitehead, Nancy DeBlauw, Dr. Jon Baumann and Donald Zimmerman.
Kayleen Mary was born on February 27, 1966 in Yankton, SD to Henry Harold and Jeanette Veronica (Kleinschmit) Zimmerman. She grew up six miles west of Yankton, SD on a farm and graduated from Yankton High School in 1985. Kayleen then attended Watertown Lake Area Technical College and received her Dental Assistant degree. She worked for a dentist office in Vermillion, SD and then went back to school at USD to be a Dental Hygienist, graduating in 1989. Kayleen married Kelly Joseph Kaiser on April 20, 1991 in Tabor, SD. Kayleen worked in Norfolk for several years then for Jon Baumann DDS in Yankton, SD from 1991-2020.
Kayleen was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, the Ladies Guild, and Christian Mothers. She taught CCD in Menominee from 2002 – 2020. She decorated cakes, loved to cook, bake, garden and can food she raised. Kayleen repaired and painted statues and loved to paint in general. She was a very spiritual person and her prayer life was of upmost importance to her. Kayleen especially loved all of her family and being with them.
Kayleen is survived by her husband Kelly of Fordyce; her four children Angela Kaiser of Sioux Falls, SD, Jacob (Tracy) Kaiser of Crofton, NE, Valerie Kaiser of Fordyce, Sabrina Kaiser of Fordyce; her parents Henry and Jeanette Zimmerman of Yankton, SD; six brothers Harold (Rhonda) Zimmerman of St. Helena, NE, Duane (Nancy) Zimmerman of Yankton, SD, Steve Zimmerman of Yankton, SD, Mark (Kristi) Zimmerman of Yankton, SD, Gary (Grace) Zimmerman of Tabor, SD, Philip (Ann) Zimmerman of Norfolk, NE; many nieces and nephews.
Kayleen was preceded in death by her grandparents Louis and Cresentia Zimmerman and Peter and Monica Kleinschmit; sister-in-law Sheila Zimmerman; brother-in-law Korry Kaiser.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 22, 2021
