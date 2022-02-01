Alan H. Schenkel, 91, of Utica passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Martinus Lutheran Church, Utica, with the Rev. Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton.

Visitations will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Martinus Lutheran Church, Utica, SD with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.

The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details. Livestreaming of Alan’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.