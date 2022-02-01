Alan Schenkel Feb 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alan H. Schenkel, 91, of Utica passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his home.Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Martinus Lutheran Church, Utica, with the Rev. Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton.Visitations will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Martinus Lutheran Church, Utica, SD with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details. Livestreaming of Alan’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Part-Time Secretary - Yankton County Community Health Office 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSD Supreme Court Rules In Yankton Pitbull CaseYankton Man Found Guilty In Child Porn CaseVictims Identified In Hutchinson County Fatal CrashFordyce Man Seeking Parole In 2019 Stabbing CaseDana GaukelDaily Record: ArrestsGlenn MikkelsonCarol BoomMary Ann SchultePatricia Steffen Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (34)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: Upside Down (20)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
