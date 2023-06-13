Jonathan Mendel
Jonathan Andrew Mendel was born to Sam J. and Mary (Wollmann) Mendel of rural Menno on April 23, 1931. At a young age they moved to a farm northwest of Freeman where he grew up as the oldest of three boys. Jonathan graduated from Freeman Academy in 1949.

On June 22, 1952, he married Gladys Angeline Hofer in Pioneer Hall on the Freeman Junior College campus. After farming for three years, they began a term of 1-W service that took them to Newton, KS, Denver, CO, and Lititz, PA. In 1958 they returned to their home community and settled on the farm northwest of Freeman.