Jonathan Andrew Mendel was born to Sam J. and Mary (Wollmann) Mendel of rural Menno on April 23, 1931. At a young age they moved to a farm northwest of Freeman where he grew up as the oldest of three boys. Jonathan graduated from Freeman Academy in 1949.
On June 22, 1952, he married Gladys Angeline Hofer in Pioneer Hall on the Freeman Junior College campus. After farming for three years, they began a term of 1-W service that took them to Newton, KS, Denver, CO, and Lititz, PA. In 1958 they returned to their home community and settled on the farm northwest of Freeman.
In later years Jonathan and Angie became well-known in the area as owners of The Cornerstone in Freeman. For more than 28 years the restaurant provided a unique gathering place for community meetings and celebrations of all kinds. They thoroughly enjoyed welcoming people to The Cornerstone for a good meal and a good visit. Saturday evenings featured a wide variety of gospel music programs provided by performing groups from throughout the Midwest.
Jonathan Mendel passed away Tuesday, June 6, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center at the age of 92. Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Hutterthal Mennonite Church, rural Freeman, SD.
Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7 p.m.
Jonathan was preceded in death by Angie, his wife of 63 years, his parents Sam and Mary Mendel, infant daughter Cynthia, grandson Brandon Ries, his parents-in-law Paul E and Annie L Hofer, bother-in-law Paul Hofer Jr, step-father-in-law Sam Brockmueller, and step-brother-in-law Percy Brockmueller.
He is survived by his brothers David (Selma) Mendel, Sioux Falls, SD, and Gary (Linda) Mendel, Freeman, SD; children Stephen Mendel, Freeman, SD; Charmaine (James) Ries, Erie, CO; Milton (Julie) Mendel, Freeman, SD; brother-in-law Norman (Darlene) Hofer, Freeman, SD; step-brother-in-law Rudy (LaVonne) Brockmueller, Freeman, SD; step-sister-in-law Blanche (Leo) Tschetter, Arlington, SD; and step-sister-in-law Arlyss Brockmueller, Freeman, SD. Also surviving him are 6 grandchildren: Jillian and Jadyn Ries, and Brooklyn, Emily, Megan and Aubree Mendel, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Commented