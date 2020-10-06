Deborah Anne (McCotter) Rosburg, 64, of Hull, Iowa, passed away of a sudden illness Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A private family service will be held at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
