Sharon Arlene Roberts age 77 of Crofton, Nebraska died suddenly at her residence on Monday evening April 26, 2021.
A memorial luncheon will be held at Riverside Park in Yankton, SD on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. provided by the women’s Auxiliary from the Yankton VFW POST 791.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, NE.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Martin, Jesse Reisz, Triston Manuel, and Austin Brazel.
Sharon Arlene Roberts was born on March 16, 1944 in Winner, SD to William Paul and Agnes Lucille (Nieman) Masterson. She grew up in the Winner, SD area and lived in several cities in South Dakota before moving to Yankton, SD in 1968. Sharon worked at M-Tron in Yankton as an assembler. She worked at Gurney Seed and Nursery and then at the Health and Human Services Center in Yankton. Sharon married James D. Roberts on November 10, 1969. James and Sharon moved to Crofton, Nebraska in 1994. James died in 1996.
Sharon loved fishing, camping, baking, and watching her nieces and nephews and grandchildren as they grew up. She also loved reading, spending time on her computer, and playing bingo at the Senior Center in Yankton. Sharon was a lifetime member of the VFW. She had done volunteer work at the VFW in her younger years.
Sharon is survived by her five daughters and one son, Susan Roberts of Crofton, Sherry Woodraska of Brookings, SD, Sheila Harms of Mesa, AZ, Sara (Greg) Sloan of Columbia, SC, Michael (Marlene) Woodraska of Sioux Falls, SD, Sandra Faye Greve of Albert Leo, MN; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; nine siblings James Lee (Linda) Masterson of Rathdrum, ID, Mary McHenry of Yankton, SD, Paul William Jr. (Marilyn) Masterson of Post Falls, ID, Cynthia (Jerry) Hill of Spokane, WA, John Darold Masterson of Gayville, SD, Robert Lee (Karen) Masterson of Chester, SD, Richard (Barb) Masterson of Renner, SD, Angela (Melvin) Welch of Sioux Falls, SD, Melissa (George) Ridgeway of Sioux Falls, SD; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Paulette Masterson, Frances Peterson; great grandson Torben Johnson.
Memorials are suggested to the Ernest Bowyer VFW Post #791 – 209 Cedar St. Yankton, SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 30, 2021
