Evelyn Mae Graves, infant daughter of Jesse and Katie (Hirsch) Graves, passed away on September 24, 2021 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Evelyn Mae Graves was born on September 24, 2021, to Jesse and Katie Graves at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was Anointed and Baptized on September 24, 2021 by Father DeWayne Kayser. Evelyn was the most perfect beautiful baby girl. Her brothers, Jackson and Knox always asked about their baby sister and we knew she loved hearing their voices.
God wrapped Evelyn into His loving arms and into heaven shortly after her birth, as Evy was so beautiful. Evelyn touched so many lives during her short time on earth. She will be forever cherished and loved. Thanks be to God for blessing us with a beautiful baby girl.
Survivors include her parents, Jesse and Katie Graves of Yankton, South Dakota; two brothers: Jackson and Knox of Yankton; grandparents: Kent and Lori Hirsch of Gayville, South Dakota; Tim and Mary Graves of Yankton; and Randy and Rita Houska of Crofton, Nebraska; aunts: Jessica (Lucas) Solberg of Pierre, South Dakota; Stacy (Scott) Henderson of Queen Creek, Arizona; Megan Hirsch of Yankton; and Mandy (Brent) Mueller of Crofton; uncles: Matthew (Alyssa) Hirsch of Vermillion, South Dakota; Garrett (Lindsey) Hirsch of Vermillion; Jacob Hirsch of Gayville and Kyle Hirsch of Gayville; cousins: Waylon Solberg, Claire Henderson, Sydney, Brayton, Gavin and Miles Mueller; and her great grandparents: Joe Merchant of Crofton; Kenny and Irene Hirsch of Yankton; and Margie Heisinger of Tyndall, South Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents: P.J. and Shirley Graves, Joseph Heisinger and Judy Merchant.
