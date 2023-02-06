Robert Sparby

Robert “Bobby” Sparby, age 62 of Yankton, SD, passed away peacefully Friday, February 3, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center after years of poor health, but lots of spunk.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD.
Robert was born to Nancy Sparby and Charles Miller on December 13, 1959. Robert will be joining his parents, loving half-sister Beverly (Sparby) DeLozier, and sister Barbara in Heaven.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Jerry DeLozier of Yankton, nephew Bill (Carrie) Jungclaus (KS), nieces Denise (DeLozier) Telthoester (MN), DaNell (DeLozier) Tucker (MN), and Amy (Cully) Meier (MO), great nieces and nephews in Minnesota. He is also survived by his special caregivers and family in Yankton, Theresa and Darrik Delozier, great nieces Makenzie (DeLozier) Merkwan and Meghan, and great nephew Brooks DeLozier.
He will be deeply missed by his very special friend, Linda Johnson of Yankton. Growing up, Bobby enjoyed spending time with his dad driving truck across the country. In recent years, some would know him as the unofficial greeter at Avera nursing home, always asking for a dollar for pop. Although Bobby struggled from his teen years to his passing, he was a kind, loving soul. He never hurt anyone and always had entertaining stories. Bobby is now at peace and enjoying all the pop, cigarettes, and gambling machines up above. Love you, Uncle Bobby.
