Maynard C. Nieman age 84 of St. Helena, Nebraska died on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington, Nebraska.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Monday morning. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Maynard’s grandchildren: Talon Nieman, Dustin Nieman, Austin Hain, Brittany Hain, Calvin Nieman, and Sawyer Nieman.
Maynard Clyde was born on March 12, 1937 to John and Bertha Katrina (Hauck) Nieman in Scotland, SD. He lived in Scotland until he was five years old and then moved to Yankton, SD. Maynard married Arlene Elizabeth Vornhagen on May 21, 1960. Maynard worked for Bill Anderson’s Used Cars as a mechanic. He then worked for Pfiffer Chevrolet for three years and then worked for two years for O’Leary Chevrolet. Maynard worked in autobody at Tielke Motors for 18 years. He built his own shop in St. Helena, NE where he repaired vehicles for a few years until his health prevented him to continue. Maynard and Arlene lived in St. Helena for 54 years from 1966 until present date.
Maynard did small engine repair on the side and liked tinkering with restoring vehicles. He had a few horses in his younger years and then had two dogs, Lady and Pebbles. Maynard kept busy with doing home improvement projects.
Maynard is survived by his wife Arlene of St. Helena; three children Sheila Hain of McKinney, TX, Casey (Susan) Nieman of Hartington, Sheryl (Armondo) Hernandez of McKinney, TX; 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Bertha Nieman; son Clyde Nieman on December 26, 2005; brother Leonard Nieman; half-brother Richard.
