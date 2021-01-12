Helen C. Carda, 93, of Yankton and formerly of Tabor, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral Mass will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
A walk-through visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the church. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Helen’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
