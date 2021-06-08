Judyne “Judy” Kathryn Dougherty went home to Jesus on June 6, 2021, at the age of 78.
A celebration of life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, to reminisce about Judy’s life with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, both at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls. The family invites you to join them for a time of lunch and fellowship after the service.
The funeral services will be live streamed on the Miller Funeral Home YouTube page.
