Elsie Namminga, 91, of Springfield died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Lake Andes Senior Living Center in Lake Andes.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield.

Visitation will be the hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.