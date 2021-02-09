Kenneth Krei, 73, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with Pastor Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Face masks and social distancing will be required for the funeral.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.