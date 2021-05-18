RAPID CITY — On May 14, 2021, Mary Ann Malik, age 56, passed away after a 6-year courageous battle with cancer.
Mary was born January 28, 1965 to Lyle and Marilyn (Dean) McLeod in Yankton, SD. She was raised in Yankton. She attended SDSU and graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Social Work. She married John Malik on December 26, 1986. They resided in Colorado the first 3 years of their marriage. They moved to Rapid City in 1989 and have lived there since, with the exception of a short time in Crosby, MN. Mary and John were blessed with four children, Ben, Lucas, Carly and Olivia; she loved the role of being their mom. Mary and John lovingly cared for all of their children and met a difficult challenge when Lucas required extra care.
For many years Mary was an employee of Regional Hospital; she held various positions. She especially loved her roles caring for senior citizens at long-term care facilities.
Mary lived full of hope and lived out her faith with a spirit of kindness and joy. She enjoyed worship through music and was a big fan of Christian musicians. She loved going to concerts, dancing to the music and meeting the artists. She was an original NEEDTOBREATHE fan, attending many of their concerts.
Her favorite pastime was going to thrift stores and garage sales searching for bargains. She freely talked to strangers and made new friends. She was a storyteller, and the stories were often about these acquaintances she met along life’s path. Mary understood the essence of life is relationships and connecting with others. She did this very well as she loved without hesitation.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John, her son, Ben, and daughter, Olivia, all of Rapid City and daughter, Carly (Cooper Fitchner) of Denver, CO; her mother, Marilyn McLeod of Sioux Falls, SD; and four sisters, Jane McLeod and Amy (Todd) Hofer of Sioux Falls, SD, Beth (Phil) Claussen of Mankato, MN, and Meg (Chad) Schilda of Shakopee, MN. Also, John’s siblings and their families, Mary (Terry) Frick of Yankton, SD, Tom (Carla) Malik, Jim (Teresa) Malik, and Sharon Sims, all of Rapid City, SD. Jean (Pat) Freismuth of Fort Collins, CO, Doug (Trish) Malik, Loveland, CO and Deanna (Jim) Sokolowski of Minneapolis, MN, and extended family members and a host of friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her son, Lucas; her father, Lyle; and her parents-in-law, LaVerne and Henry Malik.
Mary’s family would like to thank the community of Rapid City and the many people who have supported them in so many ways. Your gracious help is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., with time of sharing starting at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 21 at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Burial is at Mt. View Cemetery.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 19, 2021
