Rebecca Boyer Jan 5, 2023

Our daughter, Rebecca M. Boyer, passed away on December 28, 2022, because of complications from her Cystic Fibrosis illness. She was 45 and lived in San Leandro, CA.

She is survived by her parents Wayne and Mary Boyer (Kotalik) of Yankton, SD and her sister Jennifer Boyer of Charlotte, NC.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for this summer.

In lieu of flowers you may wish to donate in her name to the Cystic Fibrosis Research Institute, 1731 Embarcadero Road, Suite 210, Palo Alto, CA 94303.

Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 6, 2023 