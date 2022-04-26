Timothy Charles Mulhair, age 67, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Ryder Mortenson, Hunter Mortenson, Jacob Snyders, Alex Dawson, Nathan Kovar, and Andrew Penry. Honorary pallbearers are Lloyd Braun, Tim Whatley, Jake Jarmel, Peter Van Nostrand, and Martin Van Nostrand.
Tim was born January 6, 1955, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Charles and Mary Ann (Nustad) Mulhair. He grew up in Sioux Falls where he attended Cathedral Elementary and then graduated from O’Gorman High School in 1973. Tim went on to play basketball for Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education in 1977. His first teaching and coaching position was at O’Gorman High School and then moved on to Highmore High School and Todd County High School. In 1983, Tim accepted a position at Yankton High School where he coached basketball and tennis, and taught a number of different business classes throughout the years. Additionally, he was an Assistant Coach of the Men’s Basketball team at Mount Marty College from 1988 to 1995.
Tim earned his Masters of Arts Degree in Classroom Teaching from Northern State in 1988 and then his Doctorate of Education from the University of South Dakota in 1996. In 1985, Tim became the girls tennis coach and added boys tennis in 1992, accumulating 461 career tennis coaching wins for Yankton High School. He was honored as the SDHS Coaches Association Tennis Coach of the Year in 2002, was a National High School Tennis Coach of the Year finalist in both 2005 and 2011 and awarded the SDHSAA Distinguished Service Award in 2007. Tim enjoyed teaching and coaching for many years prior to retiring from Yankton High School in 2010. He was the Assistant Principal at Sacred Heart School in Yankton and later became the Co-Principal until 2020.
He was inducted into the O’Gorman High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010, the South Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014, and the Northern State University Hall of Fame in 2017. Tim was also very involved in the Knights of Columbus, where he served as the Grand Knight as well as the Financial Secretary. He enjoyed golfing and boating with his family. More than anything, he loved being a grandpa and an uncle, following his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews in their various sporting and extracurricular events. While Tim was known as a man of few words he could often be counted on for a timely one-liner, and some of his favorite stories centered on his misadventures teaching Driver’s Education. Tim’s signature greeting was an efficient index finger wave, and his tennis players could always rely on sage advice like “Move your feet” or “Just keep it in play.”
Tim is survived by his wife, Lorie Mulhair of Yankton; three sons: Eric (Tammy) Mulhair of Kingsland, GA, John (Jessica) Mulhair of Sioux Falls and Tim Mulhair of Minneapolis, MN; eight grandchildren: Tricia, Adonis, Tiernan, Addison, Miles, Elliana, Joseph and Lillian; brother, Thomas Mulhair of Sioux Falls; sister, Anne (Aaron) Sirovy of Renner, SD; and several nieces and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 27, 2022
Commented