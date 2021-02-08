Ernie Haberman, age 85 of Tyndall, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Tyndall.
A private family memorial service, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Forcelle, was held February 6, 2021 at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. Inurnment will take place at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall, at a later date.
Ernest Joseph Haberman was born Tuesday, March 19, 1935 to Louis and Margaret (Potts) Haberman at Fordyce, Nebraska. He grew up in Hartington, Nebraska. While attending Holy Trinity Catholic High School he excelled in football and basketball, graduating with the class of 1953. Following graduation, Ernie enlisted in the US Navy, proudly serving from 1953-1956.
Ernie married Maxine Kozak May 16, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota. They made their home in Rushville, Nebraska while raising their three daughters. Ernie’s career was spent working for Nebraska Public Power District. He began as a journeyman lineman in 1963 in Norfolk, becoming line foreman in 1973. When he retired in 1995, he and Maxine moved to Tyndall, South Dakota. Here he was able to work on his golf swing. Ernie’s hardworking ethic wouldn’t allow him to quit work entirely, as he worked as a maintenance worker for an apartment complex and grounds keeper at the local golf course.
Ernie was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, a lifetime member of VFW and a lifetime member of American Legion. Ernie always attended all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Maxine; daughters, Barbara (Tom) Larsen of Orchard, NE, Mary (Steve) Morrill of Creighton, NE and Sally (David) Fixemer of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Jayna (Amy) Morrill, Austyn Larsen, Paige Fixemer, Preston Fixemer; great-grandchildren Barrett Morrill, Jack Morrill, Boden Morrill and sister Romaine Anna Paltz of Junction City, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Larry, James and Darrell Haberman; sister Clarice Rager; grandson Matthew Morrill and great-grandson Leighton Morrill.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 9, 2021
