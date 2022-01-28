Margie Rose Pitman (Steffen) passed away on January 20, 2022, at the age of 86.
Margie was born October 20, 1935, to Joseph Steffen and Dorothea Steffen (Asbra) in Constance, NE. She graduated from Mount Marty High School in Yankton.
Margie loved growing up on the farm in Nebraska with her parents and many siblings. She moved to Minnesota in 1960 to pursue a career as a Histologist. She worked hard for many years as a Cytologist, working for a few different doctors along the way.
Margie met the love of her life, George Pitman, in 1960 and they were united in marriage on July, 13, 1963. Together, they had two children, Mitchell and Stefenie. Margie loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed fishing, pontoon rides, watching her grandsons play sports, traveling in their many motor homes and an occasional pull tab and beer outing. Margie had a natural talent for interior decorating and she loved to decorate the many homes she and George built together. Margie loved to spoil her grandsons whenever she had the chance. Margie was kind, strong, faithful and loved unconditionally. Margie will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Margie was a devout Catholic woman and cherished her Catholic faith. She was a servant of Christ through Eucharistic Ministry and through many hours spent sitting and praying with Jesus during Eucharistic Adoration.
Margie is survived by her loving husband, George Pitman, son, Mitchell (Mary Beth); daughter, Stefenie (Adam), Grandsons, Ross, Lucas and Joseph, Sisters, Rosie Dreesen and Dolores Broders, Brothers, Georgie Steffen and Jimmy Steffen, many nieces and nephews and grand dogs Rosie, Buddy and Kane.
Margie is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothea Steffen, infant brother Freddie, Brother Danny and Sisters, Maggie, Helen and Theresa.
A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held February 5, 2022 at the Church of St. Stephen‘s in Anoka, MN. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m. and a luncheon to follow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Constance Catholic Church in Nebraska at a later date to be determined.
Commented