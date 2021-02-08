Charles R. “Chuck” Albers age 75 of Hartington, Nebraska and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska died on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Country House in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be his 10 grandsons, Taylor Kathol, Sean Kathol, Tristan Albers, Parker Albers, Konner Albers, Spencer Albers, Nash Albers, Karsan Albers, Andrew Jones, and Jackson Jones.
Charles Roman was born on October 23, 1945 in Hartington, Nebraska to William Herman and Vera Elizabeth (Heitman) Albers. He was born and raised on the family farm 3 miles west of Hartington. Chuck was part of the first graduating Class of Cedar Catholic High School in 1964. He soon married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Janet Heine, on September 16, 1967 in Bow Valley, Nebraska and were blessed with 5 children. Together, they raised livestock, grew crops, and milked cows for many years until they moved into Hartington in 2010. Chuck was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and held an hour of adoration with his wife, Janet, for over 40 years. He was part of the P&E softball team and the Thursday night men’s bowling league in his younger years. Together, they loved the lifelong friendships they made in their 2 card clubs. He was a former member of CCHS school board, Knights of Columbus, Holy Trinity Finance Committee, CCHS Booster Club and the Cedar Catholic Blue Ribbon Development. He enjoyed fishing on rainy days away from the farm, playing cards with family and friends, watching his grandchildren in numerous sports and activities, but really loved dancing with Janet. Sadly, Janet died on January 27, 2019 at the age of 71 years.
Chuck is survived by his four children Amy (Terry) Kathol of Lincoln, Todd Albers & Stacy Pedersen of Hartington, Russ (Brooke) Albers of Hartington, Becky (Matt) Jones of Wayne, NE; 12 grandchildren; two sisters Mary Ellen Walker of Duck, NC, Margaret “Midge” Johnson of Volin, SD; many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janet, infant son Jeff on 8/23/1970; brother Roger (Betty) Albers, Lloyd (Nellie) Albers.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 9, 2021
