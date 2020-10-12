Martin W. “Marty” Raab, 90, of Yankton passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery with military honors accorded by Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791 Honor Guard and SDARNG Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory with a 6:45 p.m. Holy Rosary and a 7 p.m. Vigil Service.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Marty’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
