Gene Allen Strunk, 73, of Spokane Valley, Washington, died on July 8, 2021 at the Hospice of Spokane Hospice House.
Gene was born on June 12, 1948, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Glennys M. (Pechan) Strunk and Ordell L. Strunk. He grew up in Yankton and was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. When he was only six years old, Gene lost his father, Ordell, in a tragic work-related accident. Generous friends and family helped Gene and Glennys through the tough times that followed. Gene had many fond memories of his visits to his aunt Delphine’s home on the St. Johns River in East Palatka, Florida and of many family outings with his aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Yankton area.
Gene was an entrepreneur from a very young age. While attending Yankton High School, he and some friends formed a rhythm and blues band called Soul Survivor. Gene was the lead singer and promoter of the band. He especially enjoyed playing benefit gigs for people who had illness or tragedy in their lives. Soul Survivor played dances regionally, but the most memorable and frequent gigs were at the University of South Dakota fraternity houses.
While a student at USD, Gene met his future wife, Julie Ann Call. The two had a mutual love of music and soon became an item on campus. Gene and Julie married on June 19, 1967, and had two children, Lisa Marie Strunk (Carlson) and Jon Christopher Strunk.
Gene entered the restaurant business in his early 20s. He owned and operated GJ’s Truckstop and Senor Gringos in Yankton.
Gene and Tessina Marie Sturges were married on December 26, 1992. Gene and Tes moved to Spokane, WA in 1994. Their two children are Chase Ordell Strunk and Courtney Eva Strunk. For many years Gene and Tes lovingly restored their Victorian-era home in Spokane. They developed properties in the area while also pursuing their careers: Gene a real estate agent/broker and Tes a financial analyst. They loved to entertain and hosted many dinners for local charities at their beautiful home.
Gene fought through years of health ailments but didn’t ever let his problems keep him down. He enjoyed bowling and golf and was an accomplished snooker player. He loved sitting with his coffee buddies and discussing politics, and he got a real kick out of blowing up city council meetings.
Gene was very well-read and enjoyed collecting books. He was an excellent cook and was always head chef of the household. He enjoyed helping people in need and making people laugh. He was known for his ability to tell a riveting story and for his irreverent sense of humor.
Gene was loved and will be deeply missed by his children and all who loved him.
Memorials in Gene’s name may be sent to Hospice of Spokane and HRC Ministries of Spokane.
Thankful for his life and love are: Lisa Marie (Corey) Carlson, Sioux Falls, SD; Jon Christopher Strunk, San Rafael, CA; SrA Chase Ordell Strunk, Mountain Home, ID; Courtney Eva Strunk, Spokane Valley, WA; Julie Artz, Sioux Falls, SD; Tes Sturges, Spokane Valley, WA; relatives and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Ordell Strunk; his mother, Glennys Larsen; and his aunt, Delphine Strunk Mills.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 14, 2021
