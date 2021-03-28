Susan K. Souhrada, 57, of Tabor, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Sue’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with a rosary and vigil service at 6 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
