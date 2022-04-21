Bernard “Bud” Seney, 82 years old, passed away on April 19, 2022, in Dixon, CA.
A Rosary and viewing will be held on Monday April 25, 2022, at Milton Carpenter Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday April 26, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Dixon at 11:00 a.m.
Bud was born in Burbank South Dakota to Albie and Helen Seney on June 20th, 1939. Bud attended Vermillion High School in Vermillion, SD. After graduation, Bud worked as a truck driver for several different trucking companies before retiring in 1994 from Hyman Freightways Inc. Bud had a passion for searching for sunken ships. Bud received his SCUBA diving certification and conducted diving explorations in the waters of the Carribean and Gulf of Mexico. Later, Bud transitioned from deep sea diving to searching for buried treasure on land. Bud enjoyed the thrills of metal detecting and was a member of local metal detecting club organizations. Bud especially loved spending time with his dogs Dixie and Mabel.
Bud is survived by his three brothers Pierre Seney, Duane Seney, and Terrance Seney; his sister Nancy Woodard (Seney); and his daughter Neta Troupe (Seney). Bud had three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Kaiser Hospital doctors and nurses and also to the nurses, licensed vocational nurses, and staff of Hospice.
Commented