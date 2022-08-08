Dean Joseph Lammers age 67 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Wednesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Tim Dresden, Jeff “Junior” Griess, Roger Buschelman, Tim Dwyer, Dan Eskins, and Andy Anderson.
Dean Joseph was born on August 14, 1954, in Yankton, SD to Francis Fredrick and Margaret Katherine (Dreesen) Lammers. He grew up in Hartington and graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic High School in 1972. After high school Dean worked various jobs at Lammers Skelly, for Richie Miller at Behlen Buildings and then at Prince Hydraulics in Hartington. He retired on his birthday at age 65 in 2019.
Dean was an avid reader. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and making road trips in his pickup with his dog. Esther Larson was his good friend and companion thru the years. Dean loved stock cars and NASCAR Racing. He drove a stock car and was known at the Cedar County Raceway as Dean “Raceman” Lammers.
Dean is survived by his three siblings Dan “Diesel” (Joan) Lammers of Yankton, SD, Denise (Bill) Webbert of Norfolk, NE, Doug (Kelley) Lammers of Manson, WA; four nephews Jake & Eric Acosta of Chaska, MN, Kurt (Sarah) Lammers of Omaha with great niece Elle, Dylan Webbert of Lincoln, NE, Ryan Webbert of Omaha, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Margaret Lammers in 2020 and 2013; nephew William Webbert III.
