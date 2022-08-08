Dean Joseph Lammers age 67 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.